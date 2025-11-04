Cuttack: Team Andhra today registered a commanding win over Team Odisha in an Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy held at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Triumphing by an innings and 50 runs, Andhra’s all-round performance left the hosts with little opportunity to challenge the visitors.

Andhra’s Batting Masterclass

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Andhra put on a batting show, piling up a formidable 475-7 (declared) in 123.1 overs. Shaik Rasheed was the star, remaining unbeaten on 140 off 224 balls.

Odisha’s bowlers struggled for breakthroughs. Sambit S Baral picked up two wickets, conceding 85 runs from 26 overs. Among others, G Poddar also bagged two wickets.

Odisha Crumble in First Innings

Odisha’s response was underwhelming. They were skittled out for just 151 in 56.4 overs. Sandeep Pattnaik (58 off 131) and Gourav Choudhury (48 off 51) showed some resistance, but wickets tumbled around them. Kavuri Saiteja, Saurabh Kumar, and Tripurana Vijay claimed three wickets each.

Odisha’s Second Innings Revival Falls Short

Asked to follow on, Odisha fared better in their second innings, stretching to 274 in 104.2 overs. Gourav Choudhury fought valiantly, scoring 80 from 170 balls, while Sandeep Pattnaik chipped in with 63 (125).

However, Andhra’s bowlers maintained discipline, with Tripurana Vijay and Saurabh Kumar taking three wickets each, again. Odisha’s lower order collapsed quickly, leading to Andhra’s victory.