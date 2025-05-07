New Delhi: Ending all speculation, Rohit Sharma has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.

The 38-year-old last led the Indian team in the World Test Championship final against Australia. India lost the series 4-1, with the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in late 2024 marking Rohit's final appearance in the format.

Announcing his decision via Instagram, Rohit wrote, “Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites.”

While stepping away from red-ball cricket, Rohit confirmed he will continue to represent India in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Rohit’s retirement brings the curtain down on an 11-year Test career. He featured in 67 matches, scoring 4,301 runs—including 12 centuries—and captained India in 24 Tests after taking over the leadership from Virat Kohli in 2022.

Rohit's announcement comes ahead of India’s upcoming five-Test tour of England, with the national selectors expected to name a new captain as part of the squad selection process in the coming days.

Rohit had struggled in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, which India lost 3-1. He averaged just 6.20 in five innings and also dropped himself for the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Before that, Rohit had a forgettable time in India’s 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand, averaging just 15.16.

In June 2024, Rohit had announced his retirement from T20Is after India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. With Rohit announcing retirement from Tests, Shubman Gill is the front-runner to be the next Test captain, as the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee aims to infuse some new blood into the side.

Gill, 25, had been the vice-captain in white-ball formats and with Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to be available for all five Test matches in England, he is very much primed to be India’s next Test captain. He is currently captaining Gujarat Titans (GT), who are on top of IPL 2025 points table. (With Agency Inputs)