Moscow: Russian chess legend and tenth World Chess Champion Boris Spassky died at the age of 88 on Thursday, the Russian Chess Federation said. Spassky was born in 1937 in Leningrad and was recognised as a chess prodigy from an early age. He started playing at the age of 5, became an international master at 16 and, two years later, became the world junior champion. He became the first Soviet player to win the title of chess prince. "A legendary person has left us. Generations of chess players have studied and will continue to study his games. This is a tremendous loss for our country. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his memory be bright!" said Russian Chess Federation chief Andrey Filatov.

He earned the Grandmaster title at 18 and made his Candidates Tournament debut in 1956 (Amsterdam) at 19. "The chess world mourns the loss of Boris Spassky, the 10th World Champion and one of the greatest players of all time. A true prodigy, Spassky became a Grandmaster at 18 and claimed the World Chess Championship title in 1969. "Known for his universal playing style and unforgettable matches, Spassky left an indelible mark on the game. From his historic battles with Petrosian to the legendary "Match of the Century" against Fischer, his legacy will forever inspire chess players worldwide. Rest in peace, Boris Spassky. Your contributions to chess will never be forgotten," FIDE said. After defeating Keres (1965), Geller (1965), and Tal (1965) in the Candidates matches, Spassky earned the right to challenge Tigran Petrosian for the world title.

Though Boris lost the 1966 match in Moscow, he fought his way back and, three years later, defeated Petrosian in their rematch (Moscow, 1969) by a score of 12.5–10.5, becoming the tenth World Chess Champion. Spassky held the title until 1972, when he famously lost to Bobby Fischer in Reykjavik, one of the most iconic matches in chess history. Spassky continued competing at the highest level, notably reaching the Candidates semifinal in 1974 and the final in 1977. He played for the Soviet team in seven Chess Olympiads (1962–1978), winning thirteen medals (team and individual) and scoring 69 points in 94 games. In 1976, he emigrated to France with his third wife, became a French citizen in 1978, and later represented France in three Olympiads (1984–1988) on board one. In 2012, Spassky returned to Russia.

