Cuttack: Former Odisha BJP chief Samir Mohanty will be appointed as the President of the Odisha Olympic Association (OOA). A formal announcement will be done on March 30.

Mohanty was the lone candidate to file nomination for the post.

The Odisha Olympic Association serves as the governing body for sports in the state, overseeing various sports associations, including cricket, football, hockey, tennis, and badminton. It plays a key role in promoting sports and supporting athletes at different levels.

Additionally, OOA is responsible for selecting athletes to represent India in major international competitions such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the National Games of India.

Mohanty previously served as the Odisha BJP president for three years until January 16, 2023.