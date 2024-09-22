Georgia: Indian wrestler Sangram Singh made his mark in the MMA world by winning his debut fight at the Gama International Fighting Championship.

Sangram, who is a Commonwealth Heavyweight wrestling champion, won in a mere minute and thirty seconds against Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir, who is seventeen years younger than him, became the first Indian male wrestler to win the mixed martial arts fight.

Among the eleven competing nations, Sangram's accomplishment represents the fastest win ever registered by an Indian fighter in the 93 kg division.

Sangram gained a clear victory by showcasing his grappling skills and strategic acumen. He has a background in traditional wrestling and a dedication to training.

"I am immensely proud to bring this victory home for India. This victory is a step in the direction of MMA in India having a better future. It transcends personal achievement. It is my hope that the acknowledgement on a global scale will motivate the Indian government to implement programs that support mixed martial arts (MMA) and inspire young people to pursue this sport.

"I have no doubt that this will encourage a great deal of young athletes to find their inner strength, strive for greatness, and overcome obstacles in the mixed martial arts world," said Singh after winning the bout.

Sangram also credited his coaches for their crucial support. "I can't thank my Indian coach Bhupesh Kumar enough for his unwavering guidance. He has been with me every step of the way. I also owe a lot to David sir my international coach who supported me the entire time I made the switch to mixed martial arts and helped me hone my tactics. I could not have been better prepared for this fight than they have been together."

