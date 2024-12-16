Bengaluru: An exciting domestic season, which witnessed the emergence of young challengers and revival of fortune for some battle-hardened journeymen, is set for a grand finale with the 77th Inter-Zonal and 86th Senior National Badminton Championships to be played at the Karnataka Badminton Association courts in Bengaluru from December 18-24.

The Championships will kick off with the Inter-Zonal team events with the individual competition beginning from December 20 with defending men's singles champion Chirag Sen and women's singles winner Anmol Kharb looking to retain their respective crowns despite an extremely competitive field.

"The Senior National Championships is the pinnacle of the domestic circuit and considering the enhanced level of competition in our domestic circuit, badminton fans in Bengaluru are set to witness high-quality matches over the next seven days and we are looking forward to a few new stars emerging from among the young guns set to challenge their established peers. This will be the final BAI tournament of the year, it means our calendar aligns with the BWF calendar," said Badminton Association of India secretary Sanjay Mishra.

How competitive the senior nationals have been over the years can be gauged from the fact that no men's singles player has been able to retain the title since Chetan Anand achieved the feat in 2006-07 and Saina Nehwal (2006-07 and 2017-18) is the only women's singles player to win back to back titles during the corresponding period.

Even in the team events, strong competition was witnessed as defending men's and women's champions, Airport Authority of India and Maharashtra, have failed to qualify for the Inter-Zonal championships this year after being knocked out at the zonal stage.

In the individual competition, Sen will have to overcome a strong challenge from world number 34 Priyanshu Rajawat, world number 37 Kiran George, last edition's finalist M. Tharun and the young brigade led by versatile Pranay Shettigar.

In the women's category, last edition finalist Tanvi Sharma, the experienced Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Unnati Hooda, former champion Anupama Upadhyaya and the up-and-coming Rakshitha Sree are likely to pose a formidable challenge to Anmol. Also looking to defend their titles would be mixed doubles champions Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, and Shruti Mishra and Priya Devi Konjengbam in women's doubles.

This is the third time that Bengaluru is hosting the senior nationals since the turn of the century and the championships will carry a total prize purse of Rs 50 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh for the team championships. There will be a live draw for both the team championships and the individual events on the eve of the respective events. (IANS)