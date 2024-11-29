Bhubaneswar: SGFI (School Games Federation of India) Roller Skating Championship 2024-2025 concluded in Odisha capital recently.

The two-day sporting event was held from November 26 at Govt High School, IRC Village in Nayapalli and Budha Jayanti Park Skating Ground, Chandrasekarpur respectively.

It was inaugurated by Jyoti Ranjan Parida, Assistant Director (PE) DSE Odisha, Nirupama Mangaraj, Secretary, Bhubaneswar School Sports Association and Partha Sarathi Jena, State Secretary, Odisha Roller Skating Association.

While Manoranjan Mallick, Director, DSE was the chief guest, Sapan Kumar Jena, Joint Director, DSE was the guest of honour. Other guests included: Biswanath Tarai, DO Khurda, Pradipta Behera, Head Master of Govt High School, IRC Village, Nayapalli, Rupali Senapati, Head Mistress of Govt High School, Unit 6, Rima Das Head Mistress of Govt Girls' High School, Unit 8 and Kishore Lenka, PET of Capital High School, Unit 3, Bhubaneswar.

Skaters and athletes from Khurda, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts had participated in the championship. Partha Sarathi Jena was the Convenor of the 1st State School Roller Skating Championship 2024-2025.

Directorate of Secondary Education approved roller skating sport discipline for the first time for this calender year 2024-2025. It was successfully organised by Odisha State School Sports Association (OSSSA) & Odisha Roller Skating Association (ORSA).