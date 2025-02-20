Madrid: Spain’s former football federation president, Luis Rubiales, has been found guilty of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent, Spain’s High Court ruled. He was fined 10,800 euros but acquitted of coercion charges. The incident occurred as Spain’s players received their medals after winning the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Sydney when Rubiales grabbed Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips. The act sparked widespread protests and calls for his resignation.

The court also barred Rubiales from approaching Hermoso within 200 metres or communicating with her for one year.

Three of his former colleagues - World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda, ex-RFEF marketing chief Rubén Rivera, and former sporting director Albert Luque - were acquitted of coercion charges. The prosecutors called for a prison sentence for Rubiales, who recently told a court that he was "absolutely sure" Hermoso had consented to the kiss. He described the act as an "affectionate gesture" and claimed it was "completely spontaneous" at the time.

However, in her testimony earlier this month, Hermoso maintained that she had not given her consent, stating that the incident "stained one of the happiest days of my life".

Rubiales faced charges of sexual assault and coercion, accused of pressuring Hermoso into claiming the kiss was consensual. The incident, witnessed by millions of television viewers and an entire stadium, occurred after the Spanish women's team won the 2023 World Cup. The controversy sparked a "Me Too"-style movement in Spanish women's football, with players advocating for the fight against sexism and demanding equality with their male counterparts.

In September 2023, Rubiales resigned after weeks of resisting calls to step down, following a suspension by FIFA and the opening of an investigation by Spanish prosecutors. (IANS)