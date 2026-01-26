Bengaluru: India’s 13-year-old tennis star Srishti Kiran continued her impressive run on the ITF junior circuit, clinching her fourth consecutive ITF junior singles title with a strong, commanding performance at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J30 tournament in Huamantla, Mexico, held from January 19 to 25.

In the singles, Srishti stayed in control against Canada’s Natalie Tsatsalashvili to win in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

Her journey to the title included 21 singles matches wins and a hard-fought semifinal against the USA’s Natalia Elena Martinez, where she bounced back strongly after dropping the second set to emerge victoriously 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

In the doubles, she partnered with Mexico’s Tamara Herman as the top-seeded pair and finished as runners-up. The duo went down in a closely contested match to the American pair of Christina Li and Natalia Elena Martinez, 2-6, 6-4, 6-10 in the match tie-break, to conclude an outstanding all-round week.

Earlier, she won the Girls’ Singles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J30 tournament in Huamantla, Mexico.

The 13-year-old Bengaluru girl, who began her tennis career training at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), defeated 17-year-old home favourite Tamara Herman (Mexico) 6–4, 6–4 in the championship match to complete a magnificent hat-trick of ITF titles.

In 2025, Karnataka’s teen prodigy secured her first international junior title, winning the ITF J30 at Cabarete in the Dominican Republic. She followed it up by sweeping both the singles and doubles crowns the following week.

Displaying superb form throughout, Srishti also partnered with Briana Houlgrave of the Bahamas to claim the doubles title, defeating the British duo of Jessica Morrison and Ava Moss in the final.

Srishti honed her skills at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) and is rapidly establishing herself as one of India’s most promising young players. She first came into the spotlight when she remained unbeaten while representing India at the ATF U-12 Girls’ Team Championship finals in August 2023.