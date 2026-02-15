Colombo: After wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's attacking 77 put India on top, bowlers made it a simple run as co-hosts India thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026, here at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Kishan was the standout performer, blazing 77 off 40 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, while Saim Ayub’s crafty spell of 3-25 kept Pakistan firmly in the contest.

Kishan’s pyrotechnics at the top gave India the cushion to play within themselves through the middle overs. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav added 57 off 53 balls collectively to help India set a target of 176.

The demolition of Pakistan's batting started right from the first over as Hardik Pandya claimed the prized wicket of Shahibzada Farhan in the opening over with a hard length delivery.

Jasprit Bumrah then came back to strike two in his opening over. After getting smoked for a six in the first delivery, Bumrah bounced back with a swearing inswinging yorker to get rid of Ayub and then removed skipper Salman Agha on the last delivery.

Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan was the lone warrior for Pakistan with 44, stitching a partnership with Babar Azam for 21 runs and then with Shadab Khan for 39 runs.

The middle order completely collapsed for Pakistan as India took the centre stage. Axar Patel got rid of Azam (5) and then Khan with a tossed-up delivery.

Kuldeep Yadav cleaned out Mohmmad Nawaz as Tilka Varma, bowling for the first time in the tournament, got the wicket of all-rounder Shadab Khan.

The lower order completely collapsed as Pakistan lost last five wickets for mere 41 runs as India won the match by 61 runs.

Brief scores: India 175/7 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 77, Suryakumar Yadav 32; Saim Ayub 3-25, Usman Tariq 1-24) beat Pakistan 114/10 in 18 overs (Usman Khan 44, Shaheen Shah Afridi; Hardik Pandya 2-16, Varun Chakravarthy 2-17) by 61 runs.