New Delhi: The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal confirmed his retirement, and said he will retire at the end of the 2024 season. The 38-year-old Spaniard, who earlier indicated that 2024 will be his last year in professional tennis, will compete in his final professional event at the Davis Cup Finals, to be held in Malaga from November 19-24.

Nadal retires as the second-most successful men's singles player of all time, behind only long-time rival Novak Djokovic, who has won 24 majors so far.

Nadal released a video message on Thursday on his social media, in which he said: "I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations.

"It is obviously a difficult decision that has taken me some time to make. In this life, everything has a beginning and an end. And I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined."

"I’m very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I have come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Seville in 2004," he added.

A 92-time tour-level champion, who spent 209 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, Nadal has been one of the leading lights on the ATP Tour since turning pro in 2001. His 22 Grand Slam titles tally includes a record 14 crowns at the Roland Garros.

He also has four US Open titles and has won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon twice. Nadal also won Olympic singles and doubles gold and helped Spain to five Davis Cup titles, most recently in 2019. (IANS)