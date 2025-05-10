New Delhi: Former West Indies legend Brian Lara has made a public plea to Virat Kohli, urging the Indian batting icon to withdraw his reported decision to retire from Test cricket. Lara’s message comes at a time when uncertainty looms over Kohli’s red-ball future.

According to an IANS report, the 35-year-old has informed the BCCI of his desire to retire from Test cricket ahead of India’s upcoming five-match series in England, starting June 20. However, the BCCI has not given up. Sources within the board say they are trying to convince Kohli to continue, especially with the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle beginning with the England tour.

Taking to social media, Lara posted, "Test cricket needs Virat!! He is going to be persuaded. He is NOT going to retire from Test cricket. @virat.kohli is going to average above 60 for the remainder of his Test career."

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, has represented India in 123 Tests, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He also led India in 68 Tests, making him the country's most successful captain in the format. His intensity, fitness, and leadership transformed India into a dominant Test side both at home and overseas.

Earlier, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has too pleaded to Virat Kohli to reconsider his rumoured decision to retire from Test cricket.

"Virat Kohli, please don’t retire. The Indian team needs you more than ever. You have so much more in the tank. Test cricket will not be the same without you walking out to battle it out for Team India...Please reconsider," posted Rayudu.

With Rohit Sharma having recently retired from Test cricket, Kohli’s exit would leave the team without its two most experienced batters. This raises serious concerns about leadership and depth as India prepare for a challenging English summer.

The selectors, it is learnt, are keen to move forward with long-term options but also understand the need for a senior figure like Kohli to guide the transition.

(IANS)