New Delhi: Ahead of India's three match Test series against New Zealand, former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel firmly believes the Rohit Sharma-led side is capable of beating any side in the world currently in the longest format of the game.

Since the time New Zealand beat India in 2021 World Test Championship final, India made it to another final in 2023 and is currently the top-ranked side in this format. They are also coming off after a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh, especially after batting aggressively in the rain-hit Kanpur Test to register a remarkable triumph.

“I don't see pitches being like what they were against Bangladesh. It won't be seaming as much as it was in Chennai and Kanpur, but looking at this squad, I don't think India needs those kinds of pitches or even turners. This Indian team is good enough to beat any side in the world at this point.”

“Obviously, they would like to get some runs from Rohit Sharma with the way he has been playing and Axar Patel may get an opportunity. Against New Zealand, you want to win the series and India will be challenged at some point. But I think India has the personnel to defeat New Zealand,” said Parthiv to JioCinema.

India will play the opening game against New Zealand at Bengaluru on October 16, followed by playing next two matches in Pune and Mumbai. Parthiv, who earned 25 Test caps, feels India need to be wary of challenge from left-arm spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel, owing to the batters’ previous struggles against them.

"With the WTC in mind, I'm sure India would like to win 3-0, and that’s a likely outcome. But India will be challenged, and their biggest challenge will be handling left-arm spinners, Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel. India has always struggled against left-arm spinners, so that will be their biggest test."

Ex-keeper and selector Saba Karim thinks India have to be focused on the task at their hand, instead of thinking about the all-important five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia later this year.

“I think India’s biggest challenge will be to stay focused on the present and not think too far ahead to the Australian tour. They need to build on the positives we've seen in recent home series, like the emergence of exciting young pace bowlers.”

“Akash Deep was a revelation, and India also has several spinners to choose from. The selectors and team management will have to figure out the best combination to play, but personally, I’d love to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli firing at the top.”

India also have four traveling reserves in Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna for the Tests against New Zealand, which caught Karim’s curiosity. He signed off by cautioning India over taking New Zealand, who lost 2-0 in Sri Lanka, lightly.

“I think this is the first time since COVID that we are seeing four travelling reserves, which means that the Indian team management is already looking ahead to the Australian tour. The team looks well-equipped and well-balanced in terms of quality.”

“However, New Zealand has always been a very competitive side. Although they suffered a heavy defeat in Sri Lanka and may feel deflated, they have an inner strength that could surface. Since they've played in India before and managed to draw a game last time, India will have to work hard.”

