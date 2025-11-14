Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially appointed New Zealand pace legend Tim Southee as the franchise’s Bowling Coach for the upcoming Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Southee’s extensive international experience, tactical acumen, and previous stint with KKR make him a strong addition to the coaching setup.

New Zealand legend brings 700+ wickets of experience

One of the most accomplished fast bowlers of the modern era, Southee has been a pillar of New Zealand cricket for over 15 years. He has represented his country in more than 100 Tests, 150 ODIs, and 120 T20Is, amassing over 700 international wickets across formats. Known for his exceptional swing bowling, precision, and on-field leadership, he captained New Zealand in multiple formats and played key roles in the 2019 ICC World Cup and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship triumph.

Southee is already familiar with the KKR ecosystem, having played for the franchise in 2021, 2022, and 2023. His professionalism, composure, and mentoring qualities left a lasting impact before he stepped away from international cricket in 2025.

KKR CEO welcomes Southee back to the franchise

KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed enthusiasm about Southee’s return:

“We are delighted to welcome Tim Southee back to the KKR family, this time in a coaching capacity. His experience and technical expertise will greatly benefit our bowling unit. Tim’s leadership and calm approach make him an ideal mentor for our young bowlers.”

Sharing his excitement, Southee said:

“KKR has always felt like home to me, and it’s an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture and a passionate fan base. I look forward to working with the bowlers and contributing to success in IPL 2026.”