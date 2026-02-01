Bulawayo: Five-time champions India sealed their place in the semifinals of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with a 58-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Queens Sports Club on Sunday, topping their Super Sixes group in the process.

Sent into batting first after Pakistan won the toss, India recovered from a dramatic collapse at 47/3 to post 252 in 49.5 overs. Vedant Trivedi anchored the innings with a composed 68 off 98 balls, while lower-order contributions from RS Ambrish (29), Kanishk Chouhan (35) and Khilan Patel (21) lifted the total past 250.

Pakistan’s bowlers had their moments, with Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan striking in quick succession, but lapses in the field allowed India to add 39 runs in the final four overs. Pakistan’s qualification hopes hinged on chasing the target in 33.3 overs to overhaul India’s net run rate, but their pursuit never gathered the required urgency.

Henil Patel removed Sameer Minhas early, and although Usman Khan (50) and Farhan Yousaf offered resistance, the chase lost momentum on a deteriorating pitch. At 151/3 in the 30th over, Pakistan looked poised for a regulation win, but Yousaf’s dismissal triggered a collapse, as the side lost their last eight wickets for 43 runs.

India captain Ayush Mhatre claimed three wickets, Khilan also picked three scalps, and India’s spinners tightened the noose as Pakistan were bowled out for 194 in 46.2 overs. India’s tactical discipline proved decisive, ensuring they avoided a semifinal against Australia in Bulawayo on February 3 and instead set up a clash with Afghanistan in Harare on February 4.

Brief Scores: India 252 in 49.5 overs (Vedant Trivedi 68, Kanishk Chouhan 35; Abdul Subhan 3-33) beat Pakistan 194 in 46.2 overs (Usman Khan 66, Hamza Zahoor 42; Ayush Mhatre 3-21, Khilan Patel 3-35) by 58 runs