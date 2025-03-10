Dubai: India's star batter Virat Kohli had a warm and long hug with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma at the Dubai International Stadium after the Men in Blue clinched the ICC Champions Trophy final after a four-wicket win over New Zealand here on Sunday.

Kohli and Anushka had a brief celebratory moment on the stairs before the duo walked to the ground to join the celebrations for India's third Champions Trophy title. The video of the moment went viral on social media, with fans showering their love on the couple.

Anushka has been a constant supporter of India during their campaign in the tournament. In the previous matches too, Kohli and Anushka shared flying kisses and hugs on multiple occasions.

It was India's fourth consecutive ICC final in less than two years as the Rohit Sharma-led side lifted their second consecutive ICC title following their triumph in last year's T20 World Cup in Barbados. It was Kohli's fourth ICC title, along with captain Rohit Sharma, making the duo the most successful Indian players after legendary skipper MS Dhoni in terms of winning ICC titles.

Rohit Sharma's 76-run knock set the tone for India's chase of 252, while Shreyas Iyer's 48 and K.L. Rahul's unbeaten 34 guided the side over the line with one over to spare. Axar Patel (29) and Hardik Pandya (18) also contributed with cameo knocks to take the side closer to victory in a pulsating encounter.

After the win, Kohli said that India have the squad that can take on the world for the next eight years.

"It's been amazing. We wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour and wanted to win a big tournament, so to win the Champions Trophy is amazing. So much talent in the dressing room, they're trying to take their game further, and we're just happy to be of help (role of the seniors), sharing our experience, and that's what makes this Indian team so strong," Kohli said after the match.

"These are the things you want to play (for titles), playing under pressure and putting your hand up. The whole team, everyone has put their hands up sometimes or other (during the tournament), everyone has put up impactful performances, we've been part of an amazing team, the amount of work we've done in the practice sessions, it feels great (to win).

"When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place, I feel we have a squad that's ready to take on the world for the next 8 years. Shubman has been outstanding, Shreyas has played some top knocks, KL has finished games, and Hardik has been superb with the bat," he added.

(IANS)

Watch Video: