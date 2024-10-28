London: India's Budapest Olympiad gold-medallist and 2024 Candidate Vidit Gujrathi will be among the eight best players that will be in the fray in the 2024 edition of the prestigious London Chess Classic which will be played at football club Arsenal's iconic Emirates stadium from November 29 to December 7.

Besides Gujrathi, the line-up includes Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun; England’s No. 2 Nikita Vitiugov, British Champion Gawain Jones, England’s youngest-ever Grandmaster Shreyas Royal, the 8-time British Champion Michael Adams, and former World Rapid Champion Shakhriyar Mamedyarov. The name of the eighth player will be announced later, the organisers informed in a release on Monday.

"As well as taking part in the elite tournament, our Grandmasters will also compete in the Super Blitz, the ProBiz Cup, and will take on our guests in a simultaneous display at the LCC Closing Dinner, the latter two events raising money to support the work of CSC around the country," said the organisers.

The London Chess Classic also offers opportunities for other chess players via the FIDE Masters - a 9-round Swiss tournament for those seeking title norms; FIDE U-2000 - a 9-round Swiss tournament for players who are either unrated or rated below 2000; Weekend Rapidplays - 7-round rapidplay tournaments open to all players and Blitz Qualifiers - 4 evening tournaments, in which the winners will gain a place in the Super Blitz finals alongside our elite Grandmasters.

In addition, there will be Simultaneous Displays featuring well-known Grandmasters, and social chess events each evening. For more details of all these events. Each weekday, Chess School and Communities (CSC) will be welcoming 200 children to the School' Programme for a day of chess activities. (IANS)