Dubai: India's batting maestro Virat Kohli has re-entered the top five of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings following a stellar performance against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Kohli's sublime century—his 51st in the format—played a crucial role in India's dominant victory over their arch-rivals in Dubai, propelling him one place higher to reclaim the fifth spot in the rankings.

With this, India now boasts three batters inside the top five, as opener Shubman Gill (1st) and captain Rohit Sharma (3rd) continue to hold their respective positions. Gill, in particular, has strengthened his grip on the No. 1 ranking, extending his lead to 47 rating points over former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who remains in second place despite a lean run at the Champions Trophy so far.

Kohli is the only batter inside the top 10 to make a significant move, but several other players have gained ground just outside the elite bracket.

New Zealand’s Will Young made a notable leap, climbing eight spots to 14th following his recent performances, while England's Ben Duckett (up 27 places to joint 17th) and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra (up 18 places to 24th) have surged forward after their impactful centuries in the tournament.

India's KL Rahul (up two places to 15th) and South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (up three places to 16th) have also inched closer to the top 10.

In the bowling department, Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana retains the No. 1 ranking despite Sri Lanka’s absence from the Champions Trophy. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan remains his closest competitor in second place.

Meanwhile, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj (up one place to fourth), New Zealand's Matt Henry (up two places to sixth), and Australia’s Adam Zampa (up two places to 10th) have all improved their standings. Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada (up four spots to 16th) and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell (up 31 places to 26th) were among the biggest gainers.

Bracewell's recent performances also saw him make strides in the all-rounders' rankings, jumping 26 places to 11th after his four-wicket haul against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. His teammate Ravindra (up six places to 15th) also made gains in this category. Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi continues to hold the top spot among ODI all-rounders.

