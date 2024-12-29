New Delhi: The BCCI extended its most trendiest congratulations to pace-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on reaching the 200-wicket milestone in the men's Test cricket during the Day-4 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Sunday.

Bumrah has become the sixth Indian fast bowler to pick 200 wickets in men’s Tests. Playing in his 44th Test match, he achieved the landmark when he had Travis Head flicking to mid-wicket and dismissed him for one, and raised both arms in the air in sheer joy.

"We only believe in Jassi bhai 200 Test Wickets for Boom Boom Bumrah. He brings up this milestone with the big wicket of Travis Head," BCCI posted on X.

No one in the history of Test cricket has reached the milestone with a better average than Bumrah, whose average stands at 19.56, going past former West Indies pacer Joel Garner, who got to the landmark with an average of 20.34.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan too praised Bumrah for his historic achievement. "Best bowler we ever had JASPRIT BUMRAH. Less than 20 avg for 200 wickets WOW," he said in his X post.

Bumrah, who made his Test debut in 2018, is also the second-fastest bowler from India to reach the milestone, where he now stands equal with Ravindra Jadeja. The recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin is the fastest Indian bowler to pick 200 Test wickets, which he achieved in 37 innings.

"A symphony like none other," Bumrah's IPL team Mumbai Indians shared on X.

In terms of Indian fast bowlers, Bumrah is the fastest, with the next best being the legendary Kapil Dev, who claimed his 200th scalp in his 50th Test match. Overall, Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah is the fastest to reach 200 Test wickets, when he reached the mark in just 33 Tests.

"Best in the world does it time and time again," said ex-India cricketer Wasim Jaffer.

In terms of balls bowled, Bumrah, with 8484 deliveries, is the fourth-quickest in the history of Test cricket to reach the 200 wickets mark after Pakistan’s Waqar Younis (7725), South Africa duo of Dale Steyn (7848) and Kagiso Rabada (8153).

“200 sticks at 19.56. Unreal. What a bowler. Mind-boggling stuff. Well done Boom Boom,” said former India head coach Ravi Shastri on ‘X’.

“The Greatest of all time is doing what he does best here at the ‘G’ .. @Jaspritbumrah93 is incredible ..,” commented former England captain Michael Vaughan on ‘X’.

After India was dismissed for 369 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 474, the hosts crawled to 135/6 at tea to extend their lead to 240 runs.

