Trinidad: Shai Hope’s unbeaten century and Jayden Seales’ six-fer led West Indies to register their first series win over Pakistan since 1991 with an emphatic 202-run win the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

Hope led from the front with an unbeaten 120 to help the West Indies post 294/6 and pacer Seales collected six wickets in reply as Pakistan were bundled out for just 92 to ensure the home side registered a 2-1 series triumph for the first time since November 1991.

Hope's 18 century took him past former great Desmond Haynes (17) and into third place for the most ODI centuries by a West Indies men's player with only Chris Gayle (25) and Brian Lara (19) ahead of him.

Pakistan opted to bowl first and drew the first blood within 15 balls as Naseem Shah dismissed Brandon King for five. Evin Lewis (37) and Keacy Carty (17) put on 47 runs for the second wicket before Abrar removed the former in 14th over.

Hope, who walked in to bat at no.4, struck his 18th ODI century as he remained unbeaten till the end keeping the West Indies innings intact. He shared 45-run and 64-run partnerships with Sherfane Rutherford (15) and Roston Chase (36), respectively.

Justin Greaves (43 not out) walked in to bat with West Indies 184-6 in 41.5 overs and shared a game-changing 110-run unbeaten century stand with skipper Hope.

West Indies ransacked 119 runs off the last 10 overs hitting 11 fours and five sixes to reach the highest team total in the three-match series.

For Pakistan, Naseem and Abrar picked up two wickets each, while Saim and Nawaz claimed one wicket a piece.

Chasing 294, Pakistan skittled out for 92 in 29.2 overs. Seales’ 6-18 in 7.2 overs – the third best bowling figures in ODIs for West Indies the best bowling figures against Pakistan in the format, included a sensational four-wicket new-ball burst as the visitors slid to 23-4 in 8.2 overs.

For the next 11.1 overs, Salman Ali Agha (30) and Hasan Nawaz (13) briefly steadied the ship but Gudakesh Motie got the latter stumped to open the floodgates. From 61-5 in 19.3 overs, Pakistan lost 5-31 in 10.1 overs. (IANS)