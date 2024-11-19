New Delhi: Newly-appointed National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Singh Narayan Deo said that after a tremendous performance at the Paris Olympics, it is time to utilise the bench strength and core group of shooters to make sure that athletes receive the best assistance possible as they advance from juniors to seniors category. Indian shooters earned 22 quotas for the 2024 Olympics, and a 21-member strong contingent participated in the multi-sporting event with 7 shooters making it to the final, and three winning a medal with Manu Bhaker winning a historic double. Speaking on the 'House of Glory' podcast, Deo said, "It has been the culmination of a fantastic four years of performance for Indian shooting.

So that just goes to show that on a good day, our athletes are capable of delivering in any and every discipline of shooting." "Now, we have to harness our bench strength and the core group of shooters to ensure that athletes get the best support. We have to ensure that NRAI’s policies and support system aids them to transcend from juniors to seniors seamlessly," he added.

India continued their glowing form in the sport, successfully hosting the ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi in October, and bagging four medals - two silver and two bronze. The young Indian contingent topped the medal tally at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup in Lima, Peru in October, with 24 medals (13 gold, 3 silver, and 8 bronze). India have also been given the hosting rights for the Junior World Cup next year by the ISSF. "We have demonstrated India is capable of holding big ticket international competitions. This is going to generate a lot of excitement and vigour for shooting," Deo said. Speaking about the next steps to further popularise the sport, the NRAI chief added, "We have to try and increase our presence at the grassroots level and ensure our shooters have more competitions to participate in India and around the world. We also need a unified system of support for junior and senior teams. Our shooters deserve the best and we need to ensure that the government, NRAI, the media and anybody else who is a part of the support system think in one line. We need to work for India."

Deo also stressed the need for NRAI to find ways to support young athletes rising from humble backgrounds., and added that support from state government and PSUs will be helpful in achieving the same. "The NRAI is planning to increase the number of competitions. On that front, there is a need to work with state governments and PSUs to ensure our shooters get support they need. Some of our athletes origin from humble backgrounds, putting their heart, soul and their entire family’s net worth into the sport. I would be elated if I can find ways to support these kids," he signed off.

