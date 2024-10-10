Dubai: Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav was awarded the best fielder medal for her stunning catch in India's major win over Sri Lanka in the women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday night. Firstly, batters shone to post a mammoth 172/3 then all five bowlers took wickets and kept their economy rates below five, while the fielders took great catches to thrash Sri Lanka by 82 runs and jump to the second spot in Group A with a net run rate of 0.560.

Fielding coach Munish Bali praised the Indian team for their scintilating show on the field. "Super duper stuff...well done... We took nine catches and one stumping. Not even a single ball was fumbled," he said in a video posted on bcci.tv. He lauded Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Thakur and Sajana Sajeevan for their excellent fielding show before announcing Radha as the winner as Fielder of the Match. When Vishmi Gunaratne miscued a loft off Renuka then substitute fielder Radha ran diagonally to her right and made a dive to her left to complete a stunning catch.

Reflecting on India's win, head coach Amol Muzumdar said, "What a win. Next 3-4 days we stay as grounded as possible. Stay low-key; you have done your job on the ground. One day is done... all ticks. Good teams, soild teams, dominant teams always remember their losses, remember that." Sri Lanka have been eliminated after three defeats on the bounce while India have crept right back up on the Net Run Rate (NRR) scale. Women in Blue will next play six-time champion Australia on Sunday in their last group stage fixture.

(IANS)