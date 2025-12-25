New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The year 2025 will be remembered as one of the most successful chapters in Indian sporting history. From global podium finishes and world records to historic team triumphs and breakthroughs in para and youth sports, Indian athletes continued to elevate the nation’s standing on the international stage.

Cricket: Dominance on the Global Stage

Indian cricket enjoyed another golden year as the men’s team clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, reaffirming their status as a global powerhouse. The women’s team scripted history by winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup for the first time, while young talents made headlines with impressive performances in international and franchise cricket.

Athletics: Records and Resilience

India’s track and field stars shone brightly in 2025. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra achieved a landmark feat at the Doha Diamond League by breaching the 90-metre mark with a throw of 90.23m. Several Indian athletes also reached global finals and podiums, signalling strong momentum ahead of future Olympic cycles.

Chess: India’s Intellectual Supremacy

Indian chess continued its golden run, with young grandmasters defeating elite global opponents in major international tournaments. India’s rise as a chess superpower was further cemented through consistent podium finishes and historic title triumphs.

Shooting: Precision and Podiums

Indian shooters delivered standout performances at World Cups and World Championships, winning medals across pistol, rifle and shotgun events. Samrat Rana became World Champion in the men’s 10m air pistol, also contributing to team gold and mixed team silver at the 2025 World Championships. He became only the third Indian pistol shooter to achieve this feat after legends Abhinav Bindra and Rudrankksh Patil.

Para Sports: A Story of Inspiration

Indian para-athletes scripted history by clinching 22 medals (6 gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze) at the World Para Athletics Championships, marking India’s best-ever medal haul at the event. Among the standout performances was Yogesh Kathuniya’s silver in the F56 discus throw.

Archery, Boxing and Wrestling: Consistent Excellence

Indian archers achieved historic results at world events, including record-breaking performances. Prathamesh Fuge was part of the Indian men’s compound team that won India’s first-ever gold in the compound category at the World Archery Championships.

Indian women’s boxing enjoyed a historic World Championships, winning medals across weight categories—gold, silver and bronze—highlighting India’s growing stature in global boxing. Wrestlers also continued their tradition of excellence with strong international medal finishes.

Hockey: Pride Restored

Both the men’s and women’s hockey teams remained competitive at the international level, registering key victories against top nations and reinforcing India’s resurgence in the sport.

Youth and Grassroots Success

India’s young athletes delivered a standout performance at continental youth events, registering the country’s best-ever medal tally. These results underlined the success of long-term grassroots and talent development programmes. Sairaj Pardeshi won gold in the junior men’s 88kg category at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, setting new junior records and outperforming several senior competitors.

Recognition and Awards

Several Indian sportspersons were honoured with prestigious national awards in 2025, celebrating their dedication and excellence. D. Gukesh was conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honour, for his exceptional performances against top global players. Athletes including Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh, Praveen Kumar, among others, also received Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards for their achievements during the 2024–25 season.

Looking Ahead

As 2025 draws to a close, Indian sport stands at a position of confidence and ambition. With robust systems, emerging young talent and world-class performers leading the way, the country appears well poised for even greater achievements in the years ahead.