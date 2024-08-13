Bhubaneswar: Remembering the invaluable contribution of organ donors to save human lives, Odisha Government today conferred Suraj Award to family members of 10 such donors.

At a programme to celebrate the World Organ Donation Day in the Loka Seva Bhawan, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling honoured the family members of the 10 organ donors of Odisha. Cash award of Rs 5 lakh was provided to the family of each organ donor.

Minister said that the award will encourage the citizens of the State to come forward and save lives by pledging to donate their precious organs. This is indeed a great work of humanity, he added.

This year, Suraj Award was conferred to Late Krishna Panda of Berhampur, Ganjam, Late Damayanti Mohanta of Rabanapalaspala, Baregodia, Keonjhar, Late Ajit Kumar Chowdhury of Talkia, Balasore, Late Om Sibu of Badpada, Nayakot, Kendrapada, Late Subojit Sahu of Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar, Late Krishna Chandra Mahabhoi of CRPF Campus, Bhubaneswar, Late Sanjukta Patra of Sadha, Hatadih, Keonjhar, Late Pratyush Panigarhi of Abhana, Devendrapur, Balasore, Late Kahnu Nayak of Radhakantpur, Khurda and Late Birendra Prasad Swain of Redhua, Raghunathpur, Jagatsinghpur.

Notably, the parents of late Suraj Behera who voluntarily donated their deceased son's organs to save another person's life have promoted voluntary organ donation in the State. To honour the organ donors of the State and institutions promoting organ donation in recognition of their inspirational and humanitarian work, the State Government has been conferring "Suraj Awards" in honour of late Suraj Behera on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day on August 13 every year.