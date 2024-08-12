Taurus: You will be highly active and energetic today, with your health fully supporting you. Those who have been facing financial difficulties for a long time may receive money from an unexpected source today, resolving many problems instantly. Your charm and personality will help you make a few new friends. Your partner may seek a deeper commitment from you. You might receive compliments at work. Be cautious with your belongings, as there's a risk of loss or theft if you're careless. Some believe that married life is filled with conflicts and intimacy, but today, everything will be peaceful. Remedy: To enhance your love life, immerse revadi (a sesame and sugar-based sweet) in water.

Lucky Color: Purple

Purple Lucky Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM