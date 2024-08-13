Taurus: Cheer up, as better times are on the horizon, and you'll feel a surge of energy. Unexpected sources may bring in earnings. However, your parents' health needs special attention and care. A phone call from your beloved or spouse will brighten your day. At work, you might discover that someone you thought was an enemy is actually a well-wisher. Your quick problem-solving skills will earn you recognition. Today, your parents might bless your spouse with something wonderful, which will strengthen your married life. Remedy: For family happiness, donate 1.25 kg of barley to a goshala or cowshed.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Maroon Lucky Time: 8:45 AM - 10:15 AM