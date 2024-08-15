Taurus: Your low energy levels might feel like a persistent drain on your well-being. It's important to stay engaged in creative activities and keep motivating yourself to overcome the illness. If you've borrowed money from a family member, it's wise to repay it today to avoid any potential legal issues. Be careful not to interfere too much in your wife's matters, as it could upset her. Seek her consent to avoid any conflicts, which can be easily prevented. On the bright side, your love life will bring you hope, and female colleagues will be supportive in helping you complete new tasks. However, spending too much time with friends might lead to future problems, so it's best to be mindful of how you allocate your time. Family conflicts could also impact your married life. Remedy: Support girls from disadvantaged backgrounds to ensure a healthy and happy family life.

Lucky Color: Black

Black Lucky Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM