Taurus: You'll finally find relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses you've been facing. This is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes that will help keep them at bay permanently. You'll see financial gains coming from multiple sources. However, your relationship with your spouse may become strained due to your excessive focus on work. Keep your love as fresh as cherished treasures. Someone at work might surprise you with a kind gesture today. Although you'd like to spend time with those close to your heart, you may not be able to do so. You and your spouse will create a beautiful memory together today, one that will stand out in your married life. Remedy: To maintain a peaceful family life, seek the blessings of your father or father-like figures every morning.

Lucky Color: Aqua

Aqua Lucky Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM