Taurus: Avoid high-calorie foods to stay fit and healthy. Those investing in the stock market may face losses today, so it's crucial to be vigilant and cautious with your investments. Being overly generous could lead to people taking advantage of you. Your love life will flourish today, so continue to express your affection. It's a perfect day to start new projects and plans. Your sense of humor will be your greatest asset, making it a wonderful day with your spouse. Remedy: Avoid alcohol to enhance family happiness, as it amplifies the negative effects of Mars.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm and 3:45 pm.