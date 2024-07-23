Taurus: Your health will flourish as you share joyful moments with others. However, neglecting it could lead to problems later. Today, seek the blessings of your elders before leaving the house, as it will be beneficial for you. Some of you may purchase jewelry or a home appliance. Romance and socializing will dominate your thoughts despite pending tasks. It's a good day for retailers and wholesalers. Avoid excessive use of TV or mobile to prevent wasting time. Your life partner will be exceptionally wonderful today. Remedy: Practice breathing techniques (Pranayama) daily in the early morning to keep your body fit and mind fresh.

Lucky Color: Teal

Lucky Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM