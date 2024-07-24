Taurus: You'll be very active and agile today, with your health fully supporting you. If you run a business dealing with overseas clients, you might see financial gains. Your thirst for knowledge will lead to new friendships. Unfortunately, romance may not flourish, and even thoughtful gifts might not work their magic today. Those in creative fields will have a successful day, gaining long-awaited fame and recognition. Some friends might visit you at home, but avoid consuming toxic substances like alcohol and cigarettes during their visit. Your spouse may unintentionally disrupt a plan or project; try to stay patient. Remedy: Helping and serving saintly people will benefit your love life.

Lucky Color: White

White Lucky Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM