Taurus: Be optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confident expectations pave the way for the realization of your hopes and desires. Today, you will understand the importance of money and how unnecessary spending can negatively impact your future. Children might make the day challenging, so use affection to keep their interest and avoid undue stress. Remember, love begets love. Show your affection by placing flowers at your window. It's a good day to send your resume or appear for an interview. Act as if you are a star today, but make sure to do only praiseworthy things. Your spouse will be more wonderful than ever, and you might receive a pleasant surprise from the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.

Remedy: Use pure honey liberally every day to enjoy a good family life.