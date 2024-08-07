Taurus: Yoga and meditation will help you stay physically fit and mentally sharp. Today, your financial situation may not be favorable, making it difficult to save money. It's important to understand that anger and frustration will only harm your mental well-being and could lead to significant losses. On a positive note, your love life will be especially rewarding today. If you are a small business owner, you might face some losses, but don't worry—hard work and effort in the right direction will yield good results. You may come across an old item at home today that brings back nostalgic memories of your childhood. Love, kisses, hugs, and fun—the day is all about romance with your spouse. Remedy: For a prosperous financial life, keep green stones in flower pots, place plants in green bottles, and have green tiles in your bathroom.

Lucky Color: Violet

Violet Lucky Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM