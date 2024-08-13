Bhubaneswar: Taking prompt action following rape allegations leveled by two patients against a doctor at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the state government formed a panel to probe into the incident.

Following the complaint, the Health and Family Welfare Department constituted a 3-member committee headed by Odisha DMET Prof (Dr.) Santosh Kumar Mishra to enquire into the allegations against a resident doctor (DM) of the Cardiology department at the SCB.

The committee also comprises SCB MCH Superintendent Prof. (Dr.) Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra and Joint DMET Prof. (Dr.) Roma Rattan as the members.

Amid country-wide protests by medical professionals demanding security at the workplace following rape and murder of a woman PG trainee doctor in Kolkata, such a heinous crime was reported from the state-run hospital in Odisha.

According to reports, a doctor, who was pursuing DM in Cardiology at the state's premier medical college, raped two patients at the Cardiology department. The accused was admitted to the ICU after family members of the victims allegedly thrashed him mercilessly following rape allegations.

The incident occurred on August 11. The matter came to fore today after a written complaint was lodged at the Mangalabag Police Station in Cuttack.

As per allegations, the doctor attempted rape on pretext of carrying out an ECG.

Speaking to media persons over the issue, Additional DCP Anil Mishra said that the statements of victims have been recorded under section 161 and 164 of CrPC. Among of the victims, one was the doctor.

He said that two cases have been registered following complaints by the victims as well as the doctor. The investigation will be carried out simultaneously into the rape allegations and attack on doctor on duty.