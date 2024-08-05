Keonjhar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a truck ran over a father-son duo and a child near Joda flyover in Odisha's Keonjhar district this morning, killing all of them on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Ganesh Sharma, his son Santosh Sharma, and his neighbour's son Nikit Ghoshal. They were residents of Azad Basti. The two children were students of Class-I.

As per reports, the road mishap took place at around 7 am when Santosh was taking the children to school on his motorcycle. A truck hit the two-wheeler from rear and mowed down the three.

Tension ran high at the spot after the accident as locals created ruckus.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.