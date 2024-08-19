Nuapada: In a heartwrenching incident, two kids drowned in a pond in Nuapada district today. Following this, a pall of gloom descended on the Sareipali village under Jonka police limits.

The deceased were identified as Hemaraj Bariha and Shankar Bariha from Sareiplai village. Both the children were aged 4 years.

Locals said the two kids were seen playing together on the village road this morning. The duo then went to the village pond to take a bath. But they lost control and slipped into deep water.

A woman resident of the village, who was also taking a bath in the pond, initially spotted the two kids drowning. She immediately called out for help. Some youths nearby entered the pond and brought out the two kids in critical condition.

Family members rushed the critical children to the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital. Doctors after examination declared the two kids as brought dead.

Police reached the hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem. In the evening, the bodies were handed over to the families for last rites.

The police are probing the matter after registering an unnatural death case at the Jonka Police Station, said Sub Inspector Babita Mahabhoi.