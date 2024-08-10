Soro: In a tragic incident, two persons died and another injured after lightning struck them in Balasore district’s Soro this afternoon.

Basant Das, Narendra Biswal and Surendra Sahu from Raipitambar village under Soro police limits were working in their farmland. Heavy lightning activity struck the area this afternoon leading the trio to fall unconscious in the farmland.

Upon hearing the news about the three affected villagers, their family members reached the spot. The trio were rescued and rushed to the Soro hospital.

Doctors declared Basant and Narendra brought dead. Another villager, Surendra’s condition was stated to be critical till filing of this report and has been undergoing treatment at the hospital.