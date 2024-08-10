Cuttack: In a twist in a drowning case in Odisha, two persons, who had reportedly jumped into the Kathajodi River from Trisulia bridge last evening, were found alive and they walked to the Purighat police station here this morning.

The two persons were Barsha Lenka and Krushna Muduli, identified as relatives.

The police sent the duo to a hospital for a health checkup.

According to reports, Barsha Lenka and her brother-in-law (husband's sister's husband) Krushna Muduli had jumped into the Kathajodi River from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose bridge at Trisulia on Friday evening.

Initial reports suggested that the duo was a couple and jumped into the river to end their lives.

On receiving information, the Barang police and fire services personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to rescue the duo. However, the police could not trace the missing couple in the river.

Today morning, the duo walked to the Purighat Police Station in Cuttack and identified themselves as the two who had jumped into the river last evening.