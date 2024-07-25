Balangir: In a tragic incident, two siblings lost their lives due to snakebite at Jamapadar village under Saintala police limits in Odisha's Balangir district, late last night.

The deceased were identified as Bhabagrahi and Manika, children of Bikash Sagar.

As per reports, the siblings went to bed after dinner but became ill during the night, showing symptoms typical of a snakebite, including frothing at the mouth.

Their family members rushed them to Saintala Hospital. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to VIMSAR in Burla.

However, the duo succumbed to the snakebite while undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the untimely demise of the siblings.