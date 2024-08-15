Bhubaneswar: United Nations CRC Committee Vice Chair Dr. Rinchen Chophel praised the Odisha Government for implementing menstrual leave policy for women employees in the state.

In a video message, Dr. Chophel, who is also the Global Ambassador for Paid Period Leave and also the Director General of the South Asia Initiative to End Violence Against Children (SAIEVAC), lauded Ranjeeta Priyadarshini, a social activist from Odisha, for her relentless efforts for implementation of paid period leave as well as Odisha Government to make the campaign a reality.

"I offer my commendation, my gratitude to Odisha Government, particularly the Chief Minister of Odisha. I am very hopeful that with the support she receives at the highest level, Ranjeeta will be able to move this agenda forward and make this a reality in every country of the world," Dr. Chophel said.

Worth mentioning, Ranjeeta had raised her voice advocating for paid period leave at the Civil Society Conference 2024 of the United Nations. Her campaign to create awareness among women about monthly cycle-related complications and her tireless efforts catalysed a movement for implementation of paid period leave in several sectors in India and international organisations.

On the auspicious Independence Day today, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Pravati Parida, announced one-day menstrual leave for women employees both in the government and private sectors to support women's health.

As per the announcement, the women workers can avail one-day paid period leave as an optional leave during their menstruation.

Currently, Bihar and Kerala are the two states in India that have implemented menstrual leave policies.