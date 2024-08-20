Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Jual Oram was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Monday night after his health deteriorated due to dengue.

The Sundargarh MP, who had tested positive for dengue on August 11, was admitted to the hospital at around 9 PM, reports said.

Oram is currently being monitored by Dr. Anant Mohan, head of the Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders department.

Medical authorities have reported that the minister is in stable condition and closely monitored by a team of doctors.

Jhingia Oram, wife of Jual Oram, had passed away late Saturday night at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. She was 58. She was also suffering from dengue.