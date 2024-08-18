Bhubaneswar: Jhingia Oram, the wife of Union Minister Jual Oram, passed away late Saturday night at a private hospital in Odisha capital. She was 58.

Jhingia had been battling dengue and was under medical care for the past nine days.

Following the news of her demise, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other Ministers and BJP leaders, visited Oram's residence in Lumbini Vihar here to offer their condolences and pay their last respects.

Speaking about the loss, Jual Oram said, "My wife passed away at around 10:50 pm. She had been suffering from lung fibrosis and was also being treated for dengue. Her platelet count had dropped to 60,000, and she lost consciousness. She played a significant role in managing our responsibilities, which allowed me to focus on my political career."

The body has been taken to Sundargarh, where the final rites will be conducted.