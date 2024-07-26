Bhubaneswar: The infrastructure work of Utkal University's rural campus in Jajpur district will be completed by the end of this year, informed Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Replying to a query asked by Barchana MLA Amar Nayak in Odisha Legislative Assembly, the Minister informed the House that the construction firm has been directed to complete the work on time. If allegation of substandard work is proved, stern action will be taken against the firm.

Worth mentioning, the previous government had announced to set up the second campus (rural campus) of the Utkal University at Chandikhole in Jajpur district, nearly 70km from the main campus at Vani Vihar in Bhubaneswar, in the year 2015.

The then government had laid the foundation stone for the project on July 31, 2017 and sanctioned Rs 101 Crore. Of total allocation, Rs 70.50 Crore has been provided and 60% infrastructure work including academic and administrative of the university has been completed, Suraj said.

On December 15, 2022, the then sarpanch of the area had written to the then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik alleging substandard construction work of the campus. Taking swift action, the government had reprimanded to the construction firm following which no allegation has been received so far, the Minister replied.

According to reports, the Utkal University had discontinued admission for the 2022-23 academic session to one of the four courses in the rural campus due to 'massive irregularities'.

Reports said that the then CM had inaugurated the rural campus in March 2019 introducing 4 courses -- MBA in Rural Management, Master’s in Public Health, Master’s in Social Work and BSc Nursing -- in self-financing mode. While the MBA and Master’s degrees operated from Utkal University’s main campus at Vani Vihar as infrastructure work of the rural campus is yet to be completed. Only nursing course ran from a temporary facility Baba Bhairabananda Mahavidyalaya near Chandikhole, close to the rural campus.

Following repeated agitation by students over lack of teaching and basic facilities at the college, the university stopped admission to nursing course for the academic year 2022-23 to streamline the course management.

However, the Minister in his answer told the House that the B.Sc nursing course is continuing with 100% results so far.