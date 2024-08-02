Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, hosted the first edition of the CII MSME Vendor Connect series, centred around the theme ‘Expanding Business Horizon’, in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The event brought together industry leaders, government officials, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from the region to explore growth opportunities and enhance the visibility of MSMEs across the state. Keynote speakers emphasized Odisha's immense growth potential in sectors such as metals, agro-processing, and emerging industries like renewable energy and IT.

The event saw participation from MSMEs from Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Rourkela and Sambalpur exploring future business avenues and strengthening the MSME ecosystem in the state. The sessions included insightful presentations on expanding MSME business opportunities and included engaging B2B sessions with various industries including Vedanta Aluminium, Hindalco, Rourkela Steel Plant, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, JSW, Shyam Metallics, Tata Power, TRL Krosaki and Dalmia Cement. The discussions revolved around the strategic importance of MSMEs in driving the state's economic development and the need for fostering innovation, skill enhancement, and sustainable practices in the region.

The inaugural session was graced by Prabhu Prasad Choudhury, Additional Director - Department of Industries, Government of Odisha, Dr Pradipta Mohanty, Chairman - CII Odisha State Council and Chairman - SNM Group, Sunil Gupta, Vice Chairman - CII Odisha State Council and Chief Operating Officer - Vedanta Aluminium.

Sharing his views, Sunil Gupta,Vice Chairman, CII Odisha State Council, and Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Aluminium, said,“Odisha has immense potential for growth in sectors like metals, agro-processing, textiles, chemicals, tourism, and emerging industries such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, IT, and electronics. Its strategic location, skilled workforce, and robust infrastructure support a thriving startup ecosystem. Platforms like the CII MSME vendor connect series will provide an opportunity to unleash the full potential of MSMEs in Odisha and help address crucial aspects ranging from policy, finance, technology adoption, regulatory compliance, market access, to skill development.”

The CII MSME vendor connect series is a platform to promote industrial development by strengthening MSMEs in Odisha by providing them with the necessary support, resources, and platforms to grow, with major focus on promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and fostering a culture of innovation among them, enhancing the skills of the local workforce to meet the demands of large scale industries and PSUs, creating opportunities for MSMEs in the global market and working with the government to ensure a favourable policy environment that supports the growth of MSMEs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pradipta Mohanty, Chairman, CII Odisha State Council and Chairman, SNM Group said, "The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been dedicated to fostering a growth-friendly environment for industry by partnering with both industry and government through advisory and consultative processes. Recognizing the MSME sector as the backbone of our economy—significantly contributing to GDP growth, industrial output, and exports—CII has initiated the MSME vendor connect series. This platform is designed to facilitate connections between MSMEs and large-scale industries, as well as public sector undertakings (PSUs), with a particular focus on enhancing and fortifying the MSME ecosystem within the State.”