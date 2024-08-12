Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium,reiterated its commitment to sustainable energy practices at its Jharsuguda operations. In alignment with India’s green energy goals, the company continues to integrate biofuels into its energy mix, advancing its mission of sustainability. Biofuel Day is observed annually on August 10th to raise awareness about the importance of non-fossil fuels as a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional fossil fuels. This day highlights the role biofuels play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting energy security.

In FY 2024, Vedanta Jharsuguda operations achieved a significant milestone by co-firing 317 metric tonnes of biomass in its 1215 MW Captive Power Plant (CPP). This initiative resulted in a reduction of 382 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) per tonne, underscoring the company’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint through innovative energy solutions.

Vedanta Jharsuguda is also championing energy conservation through the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) forklifts across its operations. This move towards electrification is part of a broader strategy to minimize dependence on fossil fuels and reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally,Restoraand Restora Ultra, our low carbon and ultra-low carbon green aluminium are produced using renewable energy, are setting new benchmarks in the industry for sustainable aluminium production.

Sharing his Views, Sunil Gupta, COO - Vedanta Aluminium and CEO – Vedanta Jharsuguda said, "Our commitment to sustainability drives us to continuously explore and adopt greener energy alternatives. By co-firing biomass in our power plants, we are not only decreasing our reliance on conventional fossil fuels but also significantly reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. This effort is a crucial component of our broader strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Vedanta Aluminium is not only contributing to India’s energy transition but also paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient future. The company's holistic approach to sustainability reflects its commitment to creating value for its stakeholders while protecting the environment for future generations.