Paris: Vinesh Phogat has been admitted to the Games Village polyclinic due to dehydration, following her major setback of being disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics for being overweight by a few grams.

"Vinesh Phogat was admitted to the polyclinic inside the Games Village because of dehydration, not any hospital," sources told IANS.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) released a statement on Wednesday addressing Vinesh's exit from the Games due to being overweight and asked to respect the privacy of the grappler. After being disqualified from the event, Vinseh will be placed last in the competition.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the IOA statement read.

Following the disqualification, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to IOA chief PT Usha and sought the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback. He also asked the IOA chief to explore the full range of options to help the grappler's case and urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding the disqualification, if that helps the wrestler.

Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of an Olympic Games after she defeated Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semifinal on Tuesday night.

After her semifinal win, Vinesh did everything possible to meet the weight category criteria, including jogging, skipping, and cycling.

