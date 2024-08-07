Bhubaneswar: In a major setback to India's chances of securing a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling final.

The 29-year-old wrestler was found ineligible to compete after weighing in 100 grams over the limit on the day of the final.

Despite intensive efforts by Phogat's team on Tuesday night to ensure she met the required weight, she unfortunately missed the mark during Wednesday's weigh-in.

This disqualification marks a major disappointment for the Indian contingent and Phogat's supporters.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the Indian Olympic Association said in a statement.