Virgo: Be cautious about your sitting posture to avoid injury, as good posture not only enhances your personality but also significantly improves your health and confidence. Financially, today will be a mixed day. You can earn profits if you put in hard work. It’s a good time to engage in activities with youngsters. Love is in the air, so embrace the blissful feelings. However, your dominant attitude might attract criticism from colleagues. You often feel overwhelmed after social interactions and seek solitude, and today you'll have ample time for yourself. Your married life may take a positive turn, with things aligning in your favor. Remedy: For professional success, accept a donation of rice from your mother or an elderly woman, bundle it in a white cloth, and keep it in your home.

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Turquoise Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM