Virgo: Your playful, childlike nature will come to the forefront today, putting you in a lighthearted mood. The day may start off well, but you might find yourself spending money in the evening, which could cause some concern. Make your family's needs a priority and take the time to share in their joys and sorrows, showing them how much you care. While you may struggle to overcome certain social barriers, your volunteer work today will not only benefit others but also help you see yourself in a more positive light. If your spouse disrupts one of your plans or projects, stay patient. If your advice isn’t immediately accepted, keep your cool, understand the situation, and respond thoughtfully.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.

9:15 AM - 10:45 AM. Remedy: Improve your relationship with your boyfriend or girlfriend by flowing black and white sesame seeds in a river.