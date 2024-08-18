Virgo: Today is a day of special care for expectant mothers. An improvement in your financial situation will allow you to make important purchases. Guests will fill your home, creating a pleasant and delightful evening. Brighten your love life by taking a trip to a picnic spot. If you're still unemployed, you'll need to put in extra effort today to secure a good job—only hard work will bring the results you desire. Despite your busy schedule, you'll manage to carve out some time for yourself, though you might not be able to use it exactly as you wish. Your parents may bless your spouse with something truly special today, which will further enhance your married life. Remedy: For good health, consider donating mustard oil after looking at your reflection in it.

Lucky Color: Aqua

Aqua Lucky Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM